Insider Selling: Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) CFO Sells 5,240 Shares of Stock

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) CFO Tania Secor sold 5,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $52,976.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 248,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,509,534.53. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tania Secor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 6th, Tania Secor sold 6,643 shares of Integral Ad Science stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $74,667.32.

Integral Ad Science Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IAS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.26. The company had a trading volume of 297,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,576. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,030.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $17.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $129.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.31 million. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IAS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Integral Ad Science by 40.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, American Trust increased its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

