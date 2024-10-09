Insider Selling: John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) EVP Sells 2,318 Shares of Stock

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) EVP Danielle Mcmahan sold 2,318 shares of John Wiley & Sons stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $114,532.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,978 shares in the company, valued at $443,602.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WLY traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 0.86. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $50.52.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.08). John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 21.59% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $403.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

John Wiley & Sons Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of John Wiley & Sons

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a $0.352 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLY. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 1.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

