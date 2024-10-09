Insider Selling: Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Insider Sells 52,713 Shares of Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 52,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $2,162,287.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,144,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,967,612.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 9th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 49,114 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $2,028,899.34.

Vertex Trading Down 0.4 %

Vertex stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.03. 857,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,025.75, a PEG ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.20 and its 200-day moving average is $34.75. Vertex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $42.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $161.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.66 million. Vertex had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 3.20%. Vertex’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

VERX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Baird R W raised shares of Vertex to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Vertex from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vertex from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,791,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,929,000 after buying an additional 235,407 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertex by 2.3% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,386,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,046,000 after buying an additional 30,523 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Vertex by 551.9% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 949,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,231,000 after purchasing an additional 803,881 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Vertex by 255.3% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 927,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,446,000 after purchasing an additional 666,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex by 8.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 782,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,217,000 after purchasing an additional 58,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

