Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Valaris were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Valaris by 180.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valaris during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Valaris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valaris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in Valaris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Gilles Luca sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $1,705,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,160,326.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Davor Vukadin sold 15,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $872,425.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at $755,237.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gilles Luca sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $1,705,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 108,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,160,326.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,403 shares of company stock worth $4,028,246. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VAL. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Valaris in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Valaris from $95.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Valaris from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Pickering Energy Partners downgraded shares of Valaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Valaris in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

NYSE VAL opened at $53.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.15. Valaris Limited has a fifty-two week low of $53.06 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $610.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.00 million. Valaris had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 49.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valaris Limited will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

