Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 254,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,079,000 after buying an additional 19,482 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,238,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,464,000 after buying an additional 83,277 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 300,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,304,000 after buying an additional 7,809 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 24,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IQLT opened at $40.65 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $32.28 and a 52 week high of $41.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.59.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

