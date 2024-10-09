Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $428,000 Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,393,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 143,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,527,000 after buying an additional 14,695 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $385.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $370.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $260.65 and a 52 week high of $392.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

