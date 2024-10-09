Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3,345.6% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 179,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,391,000 after acquiring an additional 174,171 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 715,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,486,000 after acquiring an additional 11,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 253,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,412,000 after acquiring an additional 9,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $170.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $234.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.43 and a 12-month high of $183.41.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.29.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

