Inspire Veterinary Partners (NASDAQ:IVP) Shares Up 6.5% – Time to Buy?

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 4,129,025 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,152,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Inspire Veterinary Partners Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average of $3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.86.

Inspire Veterinary Partners (NASDAQ:IVP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. Inspire Veterinary Partners had a negative return on equity of 3,040.29% and a negative net margin of 109.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 million during the quarter.

About Inspire Veterinary Partners

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc owns and operates veterinary hospitals in the United States. The company specializes in small animal general practice hospitals, which serve companion pets, canine, and feline breeds, including equine care. Its hospitals provide preventive care for companion animals consisting of annual health exams and parasite control; dental health; nutrition and body condition counseling; neurological examinations; radiology; bloodwork; and skin and coat health, and other breed specific preventive care services.

