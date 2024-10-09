Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) PT Raised to $166.00 at Barclays

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $147.00 to $166.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.47% from the stock’s current price.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $147.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.33. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1-year low of $72.60 and a 1-year high of $149.35.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 4.88%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 278.0% during the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 213.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.