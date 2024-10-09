InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) CTO Rajesh Pankaj Sells 700 Shares of Stock

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.78, for a total value of $99,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 54,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,850,615.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

InterDigital Stock Performance

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $146.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.65 and a 1-year high of $146.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.39.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $3.77. The firm had revenue of $223.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.63 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 44.57%. On average, research analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IDCC shares. Roth Mkm upped their price target on InterDigital from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in InterDigital by 81.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 667 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in InterDigital by 29.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,030 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in InterDigital during the third quarter valued at $502,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the third quarter valued at $417,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

See Also

