International Biotechnology (LON:IBT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

International Biotechnology (LON:IBT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 658.21 ($8.61) and traded as high as GBX 684.75 ($8.96). International Biotechnology shares last traded at GBX 676 ($8.85), with a volume of 42,721 shares trading hands.

International Biotechnology Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of £249.85 million, a PE ratio of 1,408.33 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 678.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 658.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Biotechnology

In other International Biotechnology news, insider Gillian Elcock acquired 1,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 709 ($9.28) per share, for a total transaction of £9,975.63 ($13,055.40). 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Biotechnology Company Profile

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

