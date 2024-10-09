International Frontier Resources (CVE:IFR) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

International Frontier Resources Co. (CVE:IFR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 135000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

International Frontier Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.12.

International Frontier Resources (CVE:IFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

International Frontier Resources Company Profile

International Frontier Resources Corporation acquires, develops, exploits, and produces oil and natural gas in Mexico, Canada, and the United States. The company has oil and natural gas interests in the Central Mackenzie Valley, Northwest Territories, Canada; and owns mineral titles covering an area of approximate 15,200 acres located in Northwest Montana.

