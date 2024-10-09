International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Stock Down 4.7 %
International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $103.04 million, a P/E ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 1.20. International Tower Hill Mines has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $0.80.
International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.
