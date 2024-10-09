International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Down 4.7 %

International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $103.04 million, a P/E ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 1.20. International Tower Hill Mines has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $0.80.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. ( NYSEAMERICAN:THM Free Report ) (TSE:ITH) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,878,009 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,358 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.44% of International Tower Hill Mines worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

