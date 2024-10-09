Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Trading Down 1.7% – What’s Next?

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.42 and last traded at $7.49. 1,950,412 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 8,643,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.62.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Machines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.34.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $41.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 570,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $3,469,886.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,551,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,593,764.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 570,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $3,469,886.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,551,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,593,764.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 143,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $581,715.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 362,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,752.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,991,744 shares of company stock valued at $28,226,603. 73.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the first quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

