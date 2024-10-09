Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 7th

Invesco Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, October 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.80 ($0.10) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This is a boost from Invesco Asia Trust’s previous dividend of $6.90. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Invesco Asia Trust Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of LON:IAT opened at GBX 341.56 ($4.47) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £223.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4,275.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 322.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 321.02. Invesco Asia Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 283 ($3.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 358 ($4.69).
Invesco Asia Trust Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Asia Trust
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 3 Powerful ETFs for Income Seekers Looking to Maximize Gains
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- NVIDIA’s AI Dominance: Why Analysts Predict Major Upside Ahead
- What is a SEC Filing?
- These Stocks Are Using Buybacks to Unlock Big Gains for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Asia Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Asia Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.