Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 7th

Invesco Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, October 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.80 ($0.10) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This is a boost from Invesco Asia Trust’s previous dividend of $6.90. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:IAT opened at GBX 341.56 ($4.47) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £223.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4,275.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 322.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 321.02. Invesco Asia Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 283 ($3.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 358 ($4.69).

Invesco Asia Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia and Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

