Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 6,230,354 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 624% from the previous session’s volume of 860,248 shares.The stock last traded at $20.65 and had previously closed at $20.64.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.52.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.