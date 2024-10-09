Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 6,230,354 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 624% from the previous session’s volume of 860,248 shares.The stock last traded at $20.65 and had previously closed at $20.64.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.52.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SMI Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5,068.4% during the 2nd quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,592,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,635 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 57.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,044,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,807,000 after acquiring an additional 748,626 shares during the period. McCarthy & Cox purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $14,492,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,105.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 475,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 435,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,283,000.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

