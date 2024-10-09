Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 3,379,924 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 271% from the previous session’s volume of 910,694 shares.The stock last traded at $19.50 and had previously closed at $19.50.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.31.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSCQ. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,333,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,272,000 after acquiring an additional 848,067 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,567,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,402,000 after purchasing an additional 894,065 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,761,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,949,000 after buying an additional 185,601 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,483,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,630,000 after buying an additional 217,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 72.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,072,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,747,000 after acquiring an additional 872,043 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

