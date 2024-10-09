Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 3,379,924 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 271% from the previous session’s volume of 910,694 shares.The stock last traded at $19.50 and had previously closed at $19.50.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.31.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.