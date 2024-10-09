Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 916,906 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 434% from the previous session’s volume of 171,802 shares.The stock last traded at $16.48 and had previously closed at $16.54.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.18.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSCV. Davis Capital Management lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,463.2% during the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,097.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 350,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 321,445 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $73,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

