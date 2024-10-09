Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 916,906 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 434% from the previous session’s volume of 171,802 shares.The stock last traded at $16.48 and had previously closed at $16.54.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.18.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.
