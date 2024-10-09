Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) is Gill Capital Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,988 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 3.5% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Gill Capital Partners LLC owned 1.59% of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,386.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 345,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 322,633 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 608.1% in the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCW opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.33. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $22.61.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.