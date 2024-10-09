Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.14, but opened at $43.07. Invesco China Technology ETF shares last traded at $43.68, with a volume of 180,792 shares changing hands.

Invesco China Technology ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.27 and a 200-day moving average of $34.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco China Technology ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $801,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 12,115 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco China Technology ETF

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

