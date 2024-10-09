Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB) Trading Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.13 and last traded at $21.21. Approximately 172,994 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 133,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.24.

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of $152.28 million, a PE ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DB Base Metals Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 536.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 56,999 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the second quarter valued at about $575,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 18,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB Base Metals Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust), a Delaware statutory trust organized in seven separate series. The Fund seeks to track changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Industrial Metals Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

