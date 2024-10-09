Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Stock Position Increased by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up approximately 6.2% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $8,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,650.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,760,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317,531 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 10,544.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,016,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978,954 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 536.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,043,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,673,000 after purchasing an additional 879,707 shares during the period. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $87,237,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,241.6% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 414,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,696,000 after purchasing an additional 383,458 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

QQQM stock opened at $201.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.16. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $140.84 and a twelve month high of $207.24. The firm has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

