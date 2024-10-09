Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 448,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.38% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $23,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 177.9% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $53.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.1083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

