Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL) Shares Purchased by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Free Report) by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $105.71 on Wednesday. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.20 and a fifty-two week high of $106.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.67 and a 200 day moving average of $105.60.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (TBLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury Short Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. TBLL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is issued by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.