Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 627,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $45,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLV. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $71.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $57.35 and a 12 month high of $71.93.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

