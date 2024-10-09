Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Olistico Wealth LLC

Olistico Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLV opened at $71.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $57.35 and a 1 year high of $71.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.87.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

