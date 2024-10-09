Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for October 9th (AACG, AAME, AAN, ADXS, AFL, AKTX, APWC, ARC, ARCB, ARTW)

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2024

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, October 9th:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Aflac (NYSE:AFL). They issued a hold rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD). The firm issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY). The firm issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR). Citigroup Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP). The firm issued a buy rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG). The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED). They issued a hold rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX). They issued a buy rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII). Guggenheim issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life (NYSE:GL). The firm issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB). Morgan Stanley issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a hold rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $201.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX). They issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX). Rodman & Renshaw issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC). They issued a hold rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of MetLife (NYSE:MET). The firm issued a buy rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC). They issued a buy rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL). The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of New York Times (NYSE:NYT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL). Citigroup Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of PACS Group (NYSE:PACS). UBS Group AG issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polymet Mining (NYSE:PLM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI). TD Cowen issued a buy rating and a $314.00 price target on the stock.

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU). The firm issued a hold rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT). They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA). They issued a hold rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of RLI (NYSE:RLI). They issued an outperform rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of RXO (NYSE:RXO). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS). They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $518.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Steelcase (NYSE:SCS). Noble Financial issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI). They issued an underweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital (NYSE:SPMC). They issued a buy rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII). They issued a buy rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN). The firm issued a sell rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO). They issued a buy rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.