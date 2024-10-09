Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for October 9th (AACG, AAME, AAN, ADXS, AFL, AKTX, APWC, ARC, ARCB, ARTW)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, October 9th:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Aflac (NYSE:AFL). They issued a hold rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD). The firm issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY). The firm issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR). Citigroup Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP). The firm issued a buy rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG). The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED). They issued a hold rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX). They issued a buy rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII). Guggenheim issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life (NYSE:GL). The firm issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB). Morgan Stanley issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a hold rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $201.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX). They issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX). Rodman & Renshaw issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC). They issued a hold rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of MetLife (NYSE:MET). The firm issued a buy rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC). They issued a buy rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL). The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of New York Times (NYSE:NYT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL). Citigroup Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of PACS Group (NYSE:PACS). UBS Group AG issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polymet Mining (NYSE:PLM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI). TD Cowen issued a buy rating and a $314.00 price target on the stock.

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU). The firm issued a hold rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT). They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA). They issued a hold rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of RLI (NYSE:RLI). They issued an outperform rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of RXO (NYSE:RXO). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS). They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $518.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Steelcase (NYSE:SCS). Noble Financial issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI). They issued an underweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital (NYSE:SPMC). They issued a buy rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII). They issued a buy rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN). The firm issued a sell rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO). They issued a buy rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock.

