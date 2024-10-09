IOTA (MIOTA) Trading Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a total market cap of $409.81 million and approximately $7.37 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Get IOTA alerts:

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000706 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About IOTA

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,459,157,943 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.