IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.03 and last traded at $24.03, with a volume of 1516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.93.

Separately, ThinkEquity raised shares of IperionX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.67.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IperionX stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

IperionX’s mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains focused on advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX’s breakthrough titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce titanium products that are sustainable, 100% recyclable, have low carbon intensity and to do so at product qualities that meet or exceed current industry standards.

