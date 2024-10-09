iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 21,612,283 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 10,943,936 shares.The stock last traded at $2.88 and had previously closed at $3.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of iQIYI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Benchmark cut iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, HSBC lowered iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.70 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iQIYI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.45.

iQIYI Trading Down 3.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). iQIYI had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IQ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in iQIYI by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,846,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,443,000 after purchasing an additional 694,349 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iQIYI by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 19,194,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,669,000 after acquiring an additional 467,032 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iQIYI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $741,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 946,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 251,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 8,351.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,005,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 993,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

