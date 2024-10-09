iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.80, but opened at $2.66. iQIYI shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 4,964,261 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on IQ. The Goldman Sachs Group cut iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. HSBC lowered iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.70 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Benchmark downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of iQIYI from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.45.

iQIYI Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.69.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. iQIYI had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 14.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iQIYI

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,846,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,443,000 after acquiring an additional 694,349 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in iQIYI by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 19,194,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,669,000 after purchasing an additional 467,032 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI in the first quarter valued at $741,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 36.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 946,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 251,813 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 8,351.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,005,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 993,355 shares during the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

