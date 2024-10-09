iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC decreased its stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,149 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IRTC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,993,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,418,000 after buying an additional 35,694 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,428,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,745,000 after buying an additional 80,091 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 832,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,620,000 after acquiring an additional 27,842 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 104.1% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 575,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,793,000 after acquiring an additional 293,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 12.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,717,000 after acquiring an additional 58,668 shares during the last quarter.

IRTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (down previously from $134.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.10.

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $60.19 on Wednesday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.26 and a 52 week high of $124.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $148.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.15 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.14%. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. Equities analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brice Bobzien sold 1,372 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $96,506.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,265.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Brice Bobzien sold 1,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $96,506.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,265.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chad Patterson sold 3,012 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $224,875.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,349.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,072 shares of company stock worth $372,748. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

