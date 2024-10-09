iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $60.58 and last traded at $60.59, with a volume of 257137 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.71.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IRTC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research raised iRhythm Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target (down from $134.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IRTC

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 6.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.22.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $148.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.15 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other iRhythm Technologies news, CFO Brice Bobzien sold 1,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $96,506.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,265.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other iRhythm Technologies news, CFO Brice Bobzien sold 1,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $96,506.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,265.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mervin Smith sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $51,366.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,477.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,072 shares of company stock worth $372,748. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 10,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 79,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

About iRhythm Technologies

(Get Free Report)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.