Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

Get Iris Energy alerts:

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Iris Energy in a research report issued on Monday, October 7th. Roth Capital analyst D. Aftahi now expects that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.13). Roth Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Iris Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Iris Energy’s Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on IREN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.44.

Iris Energy Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Iris Energy stock opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. Iris Energy has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $15.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iris Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IREN. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Iris Energy by 373.9% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 11,030 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Iris Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Iris Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Iris Energy in the first quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Iris Energy in the second quarter worth $146,000. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iris Energy

(Get Free Report)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.