Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,419,683 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IRWD. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 344.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $91,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.5 %

IRWD stock opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $649.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.23. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $15.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on IRWD shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.17.

Insider Activity

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, insider Minardo John sold 9,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $42,315.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 284,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,502.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

