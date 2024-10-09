iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,810.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,622,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,994,131,000 after purchasing an additional 31,502,110 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,599,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,854,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457,638 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11,463.6% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,538,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,950 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,473,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,406,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $771,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $94.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.91. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.42 and a twelve month high of $101.64. The company has a market capitalization of $58.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3128 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

