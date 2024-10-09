iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stock Holdings Lessened by WealthCare Investment Partners LLC

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,220 shares during the quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEF. Tsfg LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 314.1% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $96.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.88. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $99.18. The firm has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2882 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.