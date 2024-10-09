iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF Common Class (TSE:FIE) Trading 0.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF Common Class (TSE:FIE – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 7.89 and last traded at 7.88. Approximately 63,522 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 133,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at 7.87.

iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF Common Class Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of 7.58 and a 200 day moving average price of 7.29.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF Common Class Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF Common Class and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.