iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 143,227 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 88,925 shares.The stock last traded at $38.15 and had previously closed at $38.23.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $624.41 million, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.16.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 262.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 129,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 93,930 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank bought a new stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

