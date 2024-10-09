iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Shares Purchased by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AOM. Taylor Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,721,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. American Trust grew its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Wealth Forward LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $520,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Shares of AOM opened at $44.46 on Wednesday. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.72 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

