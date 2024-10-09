iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,138,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907,948 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $213,219,000. Stairway Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,879,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,054,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,339,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,869 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $76.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.35. The firm has a market cap of $119.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

