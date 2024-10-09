iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IEFA opened at $76.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $119.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.45 and a 200-day moving average of $74.35. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.