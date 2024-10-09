iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.9% of Park Place Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,212,000 after buying an additional 25,569 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 446,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,764,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,089,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 227,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,322,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $575.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $496.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $557.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $541.66. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $577.47.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

