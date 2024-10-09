iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

IJH opened at $61.89 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $62.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.66. The stock has a market cap of $86.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

