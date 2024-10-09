iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Burkett Financial Services LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 3.2% of Burkett Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Burkett Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 11,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 14,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,640,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 134.0% in the third quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after acquiring an additional 39,399 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $165,000.

Shares of IJR traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $114.95. 780,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,827,159. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.16. The firm has a market cap of $83.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

