iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Position Lifted by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,421,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,391 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 2.1% of Brookstone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $143,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WMS Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 96,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 58,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,849,000. Skyline Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 159,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,579,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 95,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after buying an additional 15,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG opened at $99.79 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.63 and its 200 day moving average is $98.23.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

