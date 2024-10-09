iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.56 and last traded at $35.41, with a volume of 526732 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.65.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.63 and a 200 day moving average of $34.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richardson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 891.2% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 159.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,009.8% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

