iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOK) Trading Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.08 and last traded at $26.08. Approximately 12 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.21.
iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
The firm has a market cap of $7.84 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.44.
About iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF
The iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF (EAOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund is an index-tracking fund-of-funds that tactically allocates 30\u002F70 global equites and US investment grade bonds with positive ESG characteristics. EAOK was launched on Jun 12, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.