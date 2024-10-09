iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOK) Trading Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.08 and last traded at $26.08. Approximately 12 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.21.

iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.84 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.44.

About iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF

The iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF (EAOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund is an index-tracking fund-of-funds that tactically allocates 30\u002F70 global equites and US investment grade bonds with positive ESG characteristics. EAOK was launched on Jun 12, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

