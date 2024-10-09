iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Position Raised by Cape ANN Savings Bank

Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 4.8% of Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $8,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 118.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,465,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,100 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $30,021,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 713.8% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 758,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,339,000 after purchasing an additional 665,653 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $26,134,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 545.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 694,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,160,000 after buying an additional 586,652 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $49.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.49. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $34.93 and a 1 year high of $50.57.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.