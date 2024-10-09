iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDD) Shares Up 0.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDD – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.59 and last traded at $26.59. 4,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 30,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.57.
iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.59.
iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile
The iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg 2023 Maturity Corporate index. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing after March 31, 2022 and before April 1, 2023. IBDD was launched on Jul 9, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- About the Markup Calculator
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.